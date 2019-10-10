GM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining

US Markets

General Motors Co late on Thursday urged the United Auto Workers union to agree to around-the-clock bargaining to try to resolve a 25-day U.S. strike that has cost the company more than $1 billion in profits, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The largest U.S. automaker expressed frustration after presenting the union with a comprehensive new contract offer on Monday without getting a formal counteroffer.

The UAW said in a letter earlier on Thursday that work to resolve issues by five committees must be completed first before it will make a comprehensive counterproposal.

"We should engage in bargaining over all issues around-the-clock to get an agreement," wrote GM Vice President Scott Sandefur in the Thursday letter to the UAW.

