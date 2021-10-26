GM Unveils New Corvette Z06 With 670HP

(RTTNews) - While the entire world of carmakers is running to join to queue to get rid of the combustion engine in favor of electric motors, General Motor Company (GM) just unveiled the most powerful aspirated V-8 motor in a production car ever in the newly revealed Chevy Corvette Z06. The mid-engine American muscle car will don a 5.5-liter V-8 naturally aspirated engine that will churn out a mammoth 670 HP of power and 460 pound-feet torque, even more than the CT5-V Blackwing which packs 668 horsepower. On the spec sheet, the new "Vette is like a car enthusiast's best dream and worst nightmares molded into one. The engine is pretty similar to its C8.R track variant but puts out more power. The Z06 has an 8,600 rpm redline which is even higher than its C8.R cousin, which maxes out at 7,600 rpm. GM President Mark Reuss said, "The new Corvette Z06 defines the American supercar. It builds on the distinctive design and groundbreaking dynamics introduced with the mid-engine Corvette and elevates them to deliver refined but uncompromising track capability with world-class performance." The beast is expected to click 0-60 within just 2.6 seconds, putting it in the same range as the Lamborghinis and Buggatis. The Z06 model has been one of the most successful among the long line-up of Corvettes. General Motors have made the Z06 version running since 2001, the last of them going out of production in 2019. The last Corvette that comes close to this version is the 6.2-liter V-8 engine Corvette Stingray that featured 490 horsepowers. The new car is also 3.6 inches wider than the Stingray, which allows the makers to use a wider tire position for better grip during acceleration. The source of the power is a "flat-plane crank" that is simplified and lightweight, again bettering its predecessor that used a supercharger for its speed and therefore was a lot heavier. The makers clearly had the track performance of the car in mind while designing, which is evident in the choice of lightweight chassis. The larger Brembo breaks can also be switched with much lighter carbon-fiber breaks. GM has returned to the Magnetic Ride Control suspension that uses the side air vents to intake air into the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic system. While GM is yet to announce the price tag on the car, sources familiar with the matter think that it will be under the $90,000 mark, making it even more desirable. It is also being understood that since GM has already announced that it will completely get rid of the combustion engines in 2035, the company is so focused on making machines that the world will remember for a long time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.