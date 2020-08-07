GM Unveils All-electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV

(RTTNews) - Cadillac, General Motors' prestige sport-luxury vehicle brand, unveiled its all-electric Cadillac Lyriq sports utility vehicle (SUV) during an online live stream event on Thursday. The Lyriq show car, as it is called, is the first introduction of Cadillac's electric portfolio, 111 years after it was acquired by GM.

Lyriq is expected to enter production in late 2022 as a 2023 model-year vehicle at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan. The fully electric luxury crossover SUV will ride on the new GM BEV3 platform and is positioned between the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 in size.

The Lyriq, based on GM's next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform, is driven by the Ultium propulsion system or lithium-ion battery system, to deliver approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy for a variety of range and performance options. It is expected to deliver a range of 300 miles on a full charge, based on Cadillac testing.

The Lyriq will support a variety of charging options, including DC fast charging rates at over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW. It is driven primarily by the rear wheels with a single electric motor mounted in the rear of the vehicle. A performance all-wheel drive option is also available.

Ultium's state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. GM engineers reduced the cobalt content in these batteries by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.

Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the smart modules in the battery, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM's current electric vehicles.

The exterior of the Lyriq is defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, having a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence.

It also has a distinctive "black crystal" grille in the front that initiates a "greeting" with a choreographed lighting sequence and bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting when the owner approaches.

At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.

The brand's first all-electric vehicle offers the enhanced version of Super Cruise, the industry's first truly hands-free driver assistance feature.

The vehicle also sports a large advanced 33-inch diagonal LED screen display panel. It makes up the driver information gauge cluster and camera views as well as the center infotainment screen, like the OLED unit found the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It can display over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle in the automotive industry.

With its exclusive partnership with AKG, Cadillac will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system on Lyriq that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.

Cadillac is General Motors' prestige sport-luxury vehicle brand sold in North America, China, Korea, Europe and the Middle East.

