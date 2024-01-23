GM Unveils 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

(RTTNews) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) on Tuesday unveiled the Chevrolet Equinox 2025, the fourth generation of the brand's best-selling SUV, featuring additional interior space, standard safety technology and rugged design.

"Compared to the last generation of Equinox, it's just a little tougher, more-capable looking," said Sam Bell, Chevrolet's lead designer. "Our goal was to really push it towards the strength side of our portfolio."

The SUV is expected to hit the market in mid-2024. It offers RS and Activ customer driver-selectable modes through a rotator on the center console.

The 2025 Equinox is based on a new architecture, whose codename has not been revealed, and is the last one to be developed by GM for internal combustion engines as the company inches towards electric vehicles.

The SUV is 2.5 inches wider and has 0.75-inch ground clearance than the current model. Its power comes from a 1.5L four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque.

Some of the standard features of the 2025 Equinox are a standard 11.3-inch touch screen, standard heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, power tailgate, 11-inch configurable instrument cluster, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Google built-in voice recognition.

"The first thing you're going to notice when you get in there is the technology, the screens — it just doesn't feel like an Equinox," Brad Franz, Director of Chevy car and crossover marketing said.

The Equinox model was introduced 20 years ago by the Detroit-based carmaker, during which it had sold over 3 million units. The 2024 Equinox went on sale in the 2018 model year.

GM expects the latest model to compete with the other SUVs in the market such as the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan Rogue, Toyota RAV4 and VW Tiguan.

