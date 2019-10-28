GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler seek to intervene in California emissions suit

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Major automakers including General Motors Co GM.N, Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI are asking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by 23 U.S. states last month, the companies said on Monday.

The automakers are seeking to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration after California and 22 other states sued in September to undo the Trump administration's determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

Other automakers including Ford Motor Co F.N, Honda Motor Co 7267.T and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, which announced a voluntary deal with California in July on emissions rules, are not joining the effort to intervene.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Leslie Adler)

