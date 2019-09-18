GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada - CNBC

US Markets

GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada

Rachit Vats Reuters
General Motors Co plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at United States plants during the United Auto Workers strike, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The news comes three days after about 48,000 hourly workers went on strike across GM facilities in the United States. (https://cnb.cx/2kjGkLE)

