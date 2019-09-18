US Markets

GM to temporarily lay off 1,200 workers in Canada

Rachit Vats Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
David Shephardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Sept 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Wednesday it plans to temporarily lay off about 1,200 workers at its Oshawa assembly plant in Canada, which makes the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The Oshawa plant ran out of parts on Tuesday following the United Auto Workers strike at GM's manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

"We anticipated there would be an impact because of the strike," David Paterson, a spokesman for General Motors in Canada told Reuters.

The Oshawa plant will continue to make sedans.

The news comes three days after about 48,000 hourly workers went on strike across GM facilities in the United States.

