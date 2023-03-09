US Markets
GM

GM to take up to $1.5 bln charge on voluntary separation program

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

March 09, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

March 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Thursday it expects to incur up to $1.5 billion in pre-tax charges in connection with its voluntary separation program (VSP) aimed at speeding up the attrition process and cut costs.

Under the terms of the VSP, eligible employees who leave the company will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation based on their years of service, GM said.

The automaker had in January disclosed a $2-billion cost cut target and said it did not plan layoffs.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.