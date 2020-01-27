US Markets

GM to spend $2.2 bln on making electric trucks and SUVs at Detroit factory

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co will invest $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build electric trucks and sport utility vehicles, the No.1 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters reported last year that GM plans to build a new family of premium electric vehicles at the plant beginning late 2021, possibly reviving its Hummer brand.

GM had planned a total investment of $7.7 billion across its U.S. plants over the next four years.

The investment at the Detroit plant will create more than 2,200 U.S. manufacturing jobs, GM said.

The company's Detroit-Hamtramck plant currently operates one production shift and builds the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala sedans.

The plant will be idled for several months at the end of February, as GM starts renovations for the production of electric trucks and SUVs late next year.

Ford is also expected to begin building premium electric pickups in late 2021 at a Detroit-area assembly plant. Ford and GM expect annual electric truck production to hit around 40,000 units by 2024, analysts have said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

