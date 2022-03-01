GM to sell stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors - CNBC

US Markets
March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N sold its stake in electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O in its fourth quarter, according to a CNBC news report.

GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

