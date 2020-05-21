US Markets
GM to restart part of its plant in Silao, Mexico, Thursday

Anthony Esposito Reuters
MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N will restart its eight-speed transmission line at its plant in Silao in Mexico's Guanajuato state on Thursday, according to a company message sent to workers.

The reopening of the plant is a welcome sign for the North American auto sector, whose supply lines are highly interconnected between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"Specific start today for eight-speed plant, the other plants will restart according to the operating plan and will be announced later," said the message.

The plant in the central state of Guanajuato has been idled for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Workers had previously been told to plan to return to their jobs on May 18.

GM Mexico could not immediately comment.

