US Markets
GM

GM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao plant

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

U.S. carmaker General Motors will suspend production for a week at its Silao plant in central Mexico over supply chain issues, the company said Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker General Motors GM.N will suspend production for a week at its Silao plant in central Mexico over supply chain issues, the company said Friday.

Operations at the plant, which makes pick-up trucks, will be halted Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular