GM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao plant

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker General Motors GM.N will suspend production for a week at its Silao plant in central Mexico over supply chain issues, the company said Friday.

Operations at the plant, which makes pick-up trucks, will be halted Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.