GM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao pickups plant

Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N main Mexico plant that makes GMC and Chevrolet pick-up trucks will halt production next week over supply chain issues, the company said Friday.

The U.S. carmaker will suspend work beginning Aug. 29 and aim to restart Sept. 5, it added.

"General Motors is working actively with its base of suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet customer demand," GM said in a statement.

It added that North America production has been "relatively stable" since the third quarter of last year, but supply chain interruptions have continued.

The Silao plant makes Chevrolet's Cheyenne and Silverado pick-ups as well as the GMC Sierra.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

