GM To Offer 30 All-electric Models Globally Through 2025

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. announced its plans to offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade as part of its efforts to tackle climate change.

Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said the auto major has raised its financial commitment to electric vehicles or EVs and Autonomous Vehicles or AVs to $27 billion through 2025, up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barra said, "Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle. We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we're focused on growth."

In a statement, GM noted that by 2025, it will launch 30 EVs around the world, and more than two-thirds will be available in North America. Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Buick will all be represented, with EVs at all price points for work, adventure, performance and family use.

Forty percent of its U.S. entries will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

As part of GM's plan, shared at the virtual Barclays Global Automotive Conference, the company is hiring 3,000 electrical system, infotainment software and controls engineers, plus developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

More than half of GM's capital spending and product development team will focus on electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs.

According to GM, its versatile Ultium platform provides the building blocks for everything, from mass market to high performance vehicles.

Ultium-based EVs, when produced, will be capable of driving ranges up to 450 miles on a full charge, higher than expected earlier. GM is projecting that second-generation Ultium packs, expected mid-decade, will cost 60 percent less than the batteries in use today with twice the energy density expected.

Ultium technology is expected bring EVs closer to price parity with gas-powered vehicles.

The company added that it continues to explore third-party licensing for its Ultium EV architecture, batteries and propulsion systems, along with its Hydrotec fuel cell technology developed with Honda.

Next year, GM will break ground on an all-new Battery Innovation Lab and Manufacturing Technology Center to develop the next-generation Ultium battery chemistry.

