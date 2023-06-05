News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM to invest over $1 bln in Flint plants to boost truck production

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

June 05, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Monday it plans to invest more than $1 billion in two of its manufacturing sites in Flint, Michigan, as it looks to ramp up production of its internal combustion engine heavy-duty (HD) trucks.

With this, GM's U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment stands at more than $30.5 billion since 2013, according to the company's statement.

The U.S. automaker will invest $788 million in its Flint assembly plant, which builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks, to include a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion and new tooling and equipment.

It will invest another $233 million in its Flint metal center to add new stamping dies, press refurbishments and new equipment.

The investments are in line with the Detroit automaker's plans to invest more than $1.7 billion for Flint-area operations in 2023.

The efforts come as GM competes with Ford's Super Duty and other heavy-duty versions of Stellantis NV's Ram pick up, which are among the most profitable vehicles sold today by the Detroit's Big Three automakers, or any rival.

Last year, GM sold nearly 288,000 trucks with HD pickup sales, which rose 38% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.