GM to invest more than $6.5 billion in Michigan -- document, sources

David Shepardson Reuters
Paul Lienert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON/DETROIT Jan 21 (Reuters) - General Motors and a joint venture with LG Energy Solution 051910.KS are to set announce investments of more than $6.5 billion next week in Michigan, according to a state document and sources briefed on the matter.

The Michigan Strategic Fund said Friday it plans to consider a Tuesday board meeting GM's and the joint venture's plans to invest $6.5 billion and add 4,000 jobs at sites in Lansing and Orion Township.

Reuters reported in December GM had proposed building a $2.5 billion battery plant near Lansing with LG Energy Solution. Reuters also reported GM was separately considering a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township to build next-generation electric vehicles.

