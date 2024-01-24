News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM to invest $1.4 billion in Brazil by 2028

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

January 24, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini and Bernardo Caram for Reuters ->

Recasts with company announcement, new throughout

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is set to invest 7 billion reais ($1.42 billion) in Brazil between this year and 2028, the firm said on Wednesday, in a bid to boost "sustainable mobility."

The sum will fund a "complete renewal" of the automaker's vehicle portfolio in Latin America's largest economy and will help develop technologies and create new businesses, GM said in a statement.

The announcement is a victory for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been focusing efforts on reigniting Brazil's domestic auto industry.

Lula welcomed the news, saying the investment will have a significant impact on development and social inclusion.

GM's bet is part of the first phase of what it called a new investment cycle in Brazil, which aims to "strengthen the company's competitiveness and the sustainability of its operations and products."

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Bernardo Caram; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.