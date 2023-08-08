GM To Integrate V2H Bidirectional Charging Technology Across Its Ultium-based EVs By Model Year 2026

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said it will expand vehicle-to-home, or V2H, bidirectional charging technology across its retail portfolio of Ultium-based electric vehicles by model year 2026. The company said its customers will be able to leverage V2H technology on compatible GM EVs through GM Energy's available Ultium Home offerings, and the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform which will allow users to manage the transfer of energy between applicable and connected GM Energy assets and the home.

The first vehicles to receive the technology include 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, followed by the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ and the upcoming Cadillac ESCALADE IQ.

