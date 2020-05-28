GM

GM to increase North America vehicle production

Manas Mishra Reuters
General Motors said on Thursday it would start increasing vehicle production in North America from next week to meet rising demand.

Starting June 1 , three of the company's crossover assembly plants in the United States and Canada will be operating two production shifts, and three U.S. assembly plants building mid-and full-size pickups will move from one to three-shift operations, GM said.

