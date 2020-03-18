GM to furlough all workers in Brazil on March 30, suggesting production stop

By Marcelo Rochabrun

March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will furlough all its employees in Brazil starting on March 30, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, suggesting that GM's production in South America's main car market would stop due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brazil's automakers had been bracing for a potential breakdown in its parts supply chain from China starting in April that could disrupt production. But GM did not mention chain supply issues in its statement, instead pointing that it was furloughing workers to "align production to market demands."

GM's Chevrolet is Brazil's best-selling car brand and the company's decision could potentially lead other large Brazilian automakers to furlough and halt production themselves.

A union source representing some of GM's workers in Brazil said they would have liked for the company to furlough workers sooner to protect their health.

The source said the furlough would in principle last from March 30 through April 12 and workers will be paid in full, in accordance with Brazilian law. He said the agreement had yet to be formalized, but is expected to be signed later in the day.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.