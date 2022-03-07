US Markets
GM

GM to build new battery materials plant in Canada

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co and South Korea's advanced materials company POSCO Chemical will build a facility in Canada to produce a key battery material for the U.S. automaker that has been ramping up its electric vehicle production.

March 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and South Korea's advanced materials company POSCO Chemical will build a facility in Canada to produce a key battery material for the U.S. automaker that has been ramping up its electric vehicle production.

The cathode active material (CAM) will be used for making GM's Ultium batteries that will power the company's electric vehicles such as Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

The facility, to be built in Bécancour, Quebec at estimated $400 million, is expected to create about 200 jobs, the companies said on Monday.

In December, the automaker had announced plans to form a joint venture with South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular