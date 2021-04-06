GM To Build Electric Chevrolet Silverado Pickup

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) Tuesday announced plans to roll-out an electric version of its Chevrolet Silverado.

General Motors President Mark Reuss said Silverado electric pickup truck will be built at the company's Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. Reuss also confirmed the recently revealed GMC Hummer EV will be built at Factory ZERO.

The auto giant did not provide any further details like, timing, photos or pricing of the vehicle.

The electric Silverado will compete directly with Ford's forthcoming electric F-150 and a series of other electric pickups, including Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's R1T.

GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. Both retail and fleet versions will come in a variety of options, and GM said it expects there will be high demand.

"The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

In January 2020, GM announced it was investing $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. In October 2020, GM renamed the plant Factory ZERO.

GM has committed more than $27 billion to EV and AV product development, including $7 billion in 2021 and plans to launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, with more than two-thirds available in North America.

