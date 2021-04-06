US Markets
GM to build Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups at Factory Zero

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co confirmed on Tuesday that its Chevrolet brand will introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at its Factory Zero assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

The U.S. automaker said it will build its recently unveiled GMC Hummer electric sport utility vehicle at the factory.

    Reuters

