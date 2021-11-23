GM to begin Hummer electric pickup deliveries in December

DETROIT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N will begin deliveries of its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, the brand's chief said on Tuesday.

The top-of-the-line "Edition 1" of the Hummer will have an electric driving range of 329 miles, Duncan Aldred told reporters on a conference call.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

