GM to begin commercial deployment of Cruise self-driving vehicles in 2022 - exec

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is targeting commercial deployment of Cruise self-driving vehicles "next year," Executive Vice President Doug Parks said at an investor conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.