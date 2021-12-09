US Markets
GM to begin commercial deployment of Cruise self-driving vehicles in 2022 - exec

Paul Lienert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is targeting commercial deployment of Cruise self-driving vehicles "next year," Executive Vice President Doug Parks said at an investor conference on Thursday.

