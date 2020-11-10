GM to Add 3,000 Tech Jobs in Electric Vehicle Push

Last week, General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported earnings that were much better than expected from a strong rebound in consumer demand. On the heels of that, GM yesterday announced plans to hire 3,000 new employees through the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The company is quickly advancing its plans for electric and autonomous vehicle development, along with more-advanced projects like its Ultium battery platform that will power its fleet of upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

A GM technician at work. Image source: General Motors.

The company said its engineering team has made "recent virtual development innovations" that have helped it more quickly advance its path toward EV manufacturing, while keeping costs down. The new positions will offer more opportunities to work remotely, the company said.

GM president Mark Reuss released a statement saying that the company is becoming more reliant on skilled software talent and that "we're committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs, enhance the customer experience and become a software expertise-driven workforce."

GM's digital vehicle platform will be anchored by its Super Cruise driver assistance feature. That rival to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot technology was recently named the best driver assistance system on the market by Consumer Reports.

In its bid to attract top talent, GM is stressing inclusivity as well as the opportunity to work remotely. The company said it offers resource groups designed to help employees acclimate and be comfortable in any work environment. As it strives toward a future of all-electric products, GM said it "can only become a reality by embracing and investing in diverse perspectives and talent."

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.