US Markets
GM

GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

The largest U.S. automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising."

Musk is also chief executive of GM rival Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

GM said its "customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GMTSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular