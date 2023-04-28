GM taps former U.S. Navy vice admiral to serve on board

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N has nominated former Vice Admiral Jan Tighe to serve on the Detroit automaker's board, it said on Friday.

Tighe, 60, who was deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and director of naval intelligence, spent more than 34 years with the U.S. Navy and National Security Agency before retiring in 2018.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said that Tighe's "vast expertise in cybersecurity and information systems will be invaluable as GM scales EVs, AVs and software-defined vehicles to deliver our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion".

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by David Goodman )

