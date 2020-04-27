GM suspends dividend, share buybacks as coronavirus hits sales

US Markets
General Motors Co said on Monday the automaker has suspended its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The company also said it had extended a three-year revolving credit agreement for $3.6 billion to April 2022.

