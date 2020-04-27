GM Suspends Dividend, Share Buybacks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) said it has suspended the quarterly cash dividend and its share repurchase program. It has taken other significant austerity measures to preserve near-term available cash.

The company has extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022, to further strengthen its liquidity position. It complements the extension of the $2 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement to April 2021 that GM and GM Financial renewed earlier this month.

GM said it remains committed to its capital allocation framework, which is focused on reinvesting in the business at pretax returns equal to or greater than 20 percent; maintaining a strong investment-grade balance sheet.

The company noted that it will return capital to shareholders after the first two objectives have been met.

