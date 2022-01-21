GM sets $6.5 bln for in Michigan electric vehicle plants -document, sources

By David Shepardson and Paul Lienert

WASHINGTON/DETROIT Jan 21 (Reuters) - General Motors and a joint venture with LG Energy Solution 051910.KS are to set announce investments of more than $6.5 billion next week in Michigan in new electric truck and battery plants, according to a state document and sources briefed on the matter.

The Michigan Strategic Fund said Friday it plans to consider at a Tuesday board meeting GM's and the Ultium Cells joint venture's plans to invest $6.5 billion and add 4,000 jobs at sites in Lansing and Orion Township.

In December, Reuters reported that GM had proposed building a $2.5-billion battery plant near Lansing with LG Energy Solution adding 1,700 jobs. The two companies are expected to split the cost.

GM also is expected to invest at least $4 billion in Orion Township to build versions of the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks, sources said. A significant plant expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.

The automaker also is planning electric versions of its heavy-duty pickups, but they are not likely to be built at the expanded Orion plant, one of the sources said.

GM announced in January 2021 plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035. The company confirmed this month it also plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new heavy-duty vehicles by 2035.

GM said in a statement Friday it appreciates the support "related to two prospective projects that GM is considering in Orion Township and Lansing. Until these projects receive final approval, we have no comment on potential announcement timing."

GM announced in June it would boost electric and autonomous vehicle spending to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% jump over its prior forecast.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert; Editing by David Gregorio)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.