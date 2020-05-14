US Markets
GM self-driving tech unit Cruise laying off about 8% of staff

Jane Lanhee Lee
David Shepardson
Credit: REUTERS/HEATHER SOMERVILLE

General Motors Co's self-driving car unit Cruise on Thursday announced it was laying off about 8% of its staff, according to an internal e-mail.

That makes it the latest autonomous vehicle technology firm to cut staff as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the economy and led to funding to dry up.

That makes it the latest autonomous vehicle technology firm to cut staff as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the economy and led to funding to dry up.

“In this time of great change, we’re fortunate to have a crystal clear mission and billions in the bank. The actions we took today reflect us doubling down on our engineering work and engineering talent," Cruise spokesperson Milin Mehta told Reuters.

According to the internal e-mail to staff by Cruise chief executive Dan Ammann, the layoff includes staff at a Lidar engineering team in Padasedna, California.

