GM sees 2022 operating profit of $13 bln to $15 bln

Adds fourth-quarter results and full-year net income

DETROIT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday said it expected a 2022 operating profit of $13 billion to $15 billion, citing an improving outlook for semiconductor chips used in its vehicles.

The company posted a 2021 operating profit of $14.3 billion and net income of $10 billion.

Fourth-quarternet income was $1.67 billion and operating profit was $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

