GM sees 2022 operating profit of $13 bln to $15 bln

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co on Tuesday said it expected a 2022 operating profit of $13 billion to $15 billion, citing an improving outlook for semiconductor chips used in its vehicles.

The company posted a 2021 operating profit of $14.3 billion.

