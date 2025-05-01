GM Says Tariffs Will Cost Upto $5 Bln, Slashes Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Motors expects the Trump administration's auto and parts tariffs to cost it between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2025.

The tariff impact led GM to slash its adjusted EBIT guidance to $10 billion to $12.5 billion from last year's $14.9 billion and pause a planned stock buyback.

With tariffs on U.S.-built cars using roughly 46 percent imported parts set to rise, GM is lobbying for further offsets to mitigate costs.

GM is currently trading at $45.26 up $0.02 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

