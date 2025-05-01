Markets
GM

GM Says Tariffs Will Cost Upto $5 Bln, Slashes Outlook

May 01, 2025 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors expects the Trump administration's auto and parts tariffs to cost it between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2025.

The tariff impact led GM to slash its adjusted EBIT guidance to $10 billion to $12.5 billion from last year's $14.9 billion and pause a planned stock buyback.

With tariffs on U.S.-built cars using roughly 46 percent imported parts set to rise, GM is lobbying for further offsets to mitigate costs.

GM is currently trading at $45.26 up $0.02 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.