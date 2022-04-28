US Markets
GM says 'progress' made in wage talks with new union in Mexico

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors made "important progress" in wage negotiations with a new independent union representing several thousand workers at a GM plant in central Mexico, the auto giant told Reuters on Thursday.

The pay negotiations are part of a high-profile test case for a new trade deal that seeks to close the vast gap between U.S. and Mexican wages.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Sandra Maler)

