US Markets
GM

GM says it plans to form JV, build NA battery materials plant

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co said Wednesday it plans to form a joint venture with South Korea's POSCO to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said Wednesday it plans to form a joint venture with South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.

The move comes as GM is ramping up electric vehicle production and vowing to shift more of its supply chain to North America. GM did not disclose the planned investment or size of the facility but said it could announce a location in early 2022. GM has said it plans to end the sale of light duty internal combustion vehicles by 2035.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular