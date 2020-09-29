GM says it is "continuing discussions" with Nikola on alliance deal

DETROIT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and Nikola Corp NKLA.O have not finalized their deal to jointly build electric pickup trucks and hydrogen fuel cell tractor-trailers, one day ahead of the date targeted, and are continuing discussions, GM said on Tuesday.

"Our transaction with Nikola has not closed," GM spokeswoman Juli Huston-Rough said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are continuing our discussions with Nikola and will provide further updates when appropriate or required." She declined to comment further and Nikola could not be reached to comment.

When the deal was announced, Nikola said it expected it to close before Sept. 30, adding either side could terminate the agreement if it wasn't finalized by Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

