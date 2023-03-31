US Markets
GM

GM says it expects some EVs to receive $7,500 U.S. tax credits

March 31, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said Friday it expects some electric vehicles will qualify for $7,500 U.S. tax credits after stricter Treasury Department guidance takes effect April 18.

"We expect a number of our Ultium-based EVs, including the Cadillac LYRIQ and additional EVs launching this year like the Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV and Blazer EV SUV, to qualify for the full $7,500 credit in 2023," GM said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.