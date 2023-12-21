GM says Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV to temporarily lose tax credit

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Thursday it expects its Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV will temporarily lose eligibility for a U.S. electric vehicle tax credit starting Jan. 1.

The largest U.S. automaker said the temporary loss of the credit is because of two minor components and said it has pulled ahead sourcing plans for qualifying components in early 2024 but says all other EVs under the price cap will qualify. GM said it expects the Lyriq and Blazer EV will regain eligibility in early 2024.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

