GM, Samsung SDI plan to build new U.S. battery plant -sources

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

April 24, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N and Samsung SDI 006400.KS are expected to announce as early as Tuesday that they plan to build a new joint venture battery manufacturing plant in the United States, sources told Reuters.

The planned announcement comes after Reuters reported in January that GM and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS would not move forward with a fourth U.S. battery manufacturing plant. GM and LG Energy are building a $2.6 billion plant in Michigan, set to open in 2024.

The new GM Samsung SDI plant is expected to cost more than the Michigan battery plant, the sources said, but no location will be immediately announced. GM and Samsung SDI did not comment.

