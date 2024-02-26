News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM returns to France with fully-electric Cadillac Lyriq

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

February 26, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors GM.N on Monday unveiled its luxury electric Cadillac Lyriq in France, an expansion of its market in Europe after returning last year and a test of whether online-only sales will attract wealthy car buyers.

In October GM announced it was launching sales in Switzerland, the first step in an all-electric return to European markets since selling off the Opel and Vauxhall brands in 2017.

Unlike in its home market where it relies on a large dealer network, European customers can customise and purchase their Cadillac EVs entirely online.

Europe's automakers are focused on trying to build more affordable EVs, under pressure from Chinese competitors and slowing demand growth. GM's European head Jaclyn McQuaid told reporters at a launch event in Paris that electric SUVs are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment for zero-emission vehicles.

"When you look at the battery electric vehicle market in France, it is the luxury market that grew to the greatest extent," McQuaid said. "The luxury market is where the focus is right now."

The best-selling electric car in France last year was Tesla's TSLA.O Model Y SUV, which starts at 42,990 euros ($46,500) in that market.

Highlighting Cadillac's French heritage - the French adventurer Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac founded Detroit in 1701 - McQuaid said other electric models would follow using the same architecture as the Lyriq, which is made in Tennessee.

In Switzerland the Lyriq has a starting price of 82,000 Swiss francs ($93,100), but GM did not provide pricing for France.

Cadillac also plans a showroom in Paris and the Lyriq can be ordered online from March 23. The luxury EV is due to launch in other European markets, starting with Germany by year-end.

($1 = 0.9244 euros, 0.8811 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Ros Russell)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.