GM reports stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.Non Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for trucks and SUVs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GM said it earned $2.8 billion compared with a loss of $194 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.93 a share, above the $1.64 analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

