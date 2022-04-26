GM reports Q1 profit of $2.9 billion, affirms full-year outlook

Adds detail on full-year income and EBIT

April 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday it earned $2.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion, and expects full-year net income of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion.

GM reaffirmed guidance for adjusted EBIT of $13.0 billion to $15.0 billion.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

