GM reports Q1 profit of $2.9 billion, affirms full-year outlook

Paul Lienert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it earned $2.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion, and expects full-year net income of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion.

April 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday it earned $2.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion, and expects full-year net income of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion.

GM reaffirmed guidance for adjusted EBIT of $13.0 billion to $15.0 billion.

