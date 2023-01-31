US Markets
GM reports higher quarterly profit, forecasts lower results in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

January 31, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman for Reuters ->

DETROIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net income for the fourth quarter, but said profit in 2023 would fall from last year.

For the full year, GM's profit dropped to $9.9 billion from $10.0 billion in 2021. EBIT-adjusted income of $14.5 billion was a record, up slightly from $14.3 billion a year earlier.

GM said it expects net income in 2023 of $8.7 billion to $10.1 billion, and EBIT adjusted of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Shares were up more than 5% in premarket trade.

