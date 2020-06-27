Markets
GM Receives $214.3 Mln Contract To Produce U.S. Army's Infantry Squad Vehicle

(RTTNews) - GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), has received a contract from the U.S. Army to build, field and sustain the Army's new Infantry Squad Vehicle or ISV.

The total production ISV contract award value is $214.3 million to procure the initial Army Procurement Objective of 649. The approved Army Acquisition Objective is 2,065 vehicles, General Motors said in a statement.

Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the expeditionary ISV is a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad moving throughout the battlefield. The ISV is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability, GM said.

According to the company, all ISV models will be equipped with an occupant and cargo superstructure powered by a 186-horsepower, 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, and six-speed automatic transmission.

