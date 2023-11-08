GM Recalls 950 Cruise Driverless Cars After Pedestrian Crash

(RTTNews) - Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors (GM), has recalled 950 of its driverless cars across the US following a pedestrian crash in San Francisco last month.

The cars are being recalled because the collision detection subsystem of the Cruise Automated Driving Systems (ADS) software may respond improperly after a crash, according to a notice made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Previously, the company had grounded all of its driverless operations. The decision was based on an October 2 accident during which a pedestrian was thrown into the path of the Cruise robotaxi by a human driver in a different car who hit her first.

The Cruise autonomous vehicle braked before impact and then tried to pull over to the side of the road, according to the NHTSA. However, the vehicle dragged the pedestrian forward about 20 feet.

GM has placed big bet on its driverless technology. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra reiterated in June a forecast Cruise could generate $50 billion in revenue by 2030.

