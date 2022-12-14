US Markets
GM

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. trucks, SUVs over headlight issue

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

December 14, 2022 — 08:19 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Wednesday it is recalling 740,000 trucks and SUVs because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.

The recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles built between 2020 and 2023.

GM said the body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update to address the issue.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.