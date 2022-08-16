GM Recalls 484K SUVs To Fix Issues With Third-row Seat Belts

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) has recalled over 484,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

General Motors is recalling certain 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles equipped with third-row seats.

According to NHTSA, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed. A seat belt with a deformed rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk injury during a crash.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

The company has said that the dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the left and right side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies, as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 26, 2022.

