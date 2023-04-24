GM Recalls 40,428 Chevrolet Silverado Medium-Duty Trucks

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) is recalling 40,428 Chevrolet Silverado Medium-Duty trucks in the United States due to the potential risk of a fire while driving or parked, according to a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall involves certain 2019-2023 Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD Medium-Duty trucks. The brake pressure sensor assembly in these vehicles may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause an electrical short-circuit.

The electrical short in the brake pressure switch can overheat the circuit and increase the risk of a fire while driving or parked.

The company has advised owners to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.

In order to rectify the issue, dealers will replace the master cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it, if necessary, free of charge.

